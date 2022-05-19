Nellai quarry mishap: 1 more body recovered

MADURAI: The body of one more victim trapped under the debris in the quarry tragedy, which occurred at Adaimithippankulam near Munneerpallam in Tirunelveli district on Saturday night, was retrieved by the NDRF personnel around 6.50 pm on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police P Saravanan said. The victim has been identified as Selvakumar of Kakkaikulam, sources said.

Munneerpallam police have so far arrested two of the four persons, including Sankaranarayanan, lessee of the quarry and Jebasingh Raja, supervisor, who have been booked for the tragedy, the SP said.

Nanguneri ASP Raja R Chathurvedi, who’s been appointed as investigation officer, as a major step has frozen funds to the tune of Rs 1 crore in the bank account of quarry owner ‘Chamber’ Selvaraj, the SP said.

Earlier, a 30-member team of NDRF used explosives to blast the rocks as part of its rescue mission. The operation seems to be tough because of the terrain and the personnel were retrieving body of every victim after lot of struggles. Rescue works continue in the stone quarry to find the body of one more victim, sources said.