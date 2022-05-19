Much-awaited 10-day ‘Kodai Vizha’ to commence from May 24

DINDIGUL: The much-awaited ‘Kodai Vizha’ 2022 is all set to begin in Kodaikanal, the princess of hills, in Dindigul district from May 24.

The 10-day festival is expected to have a grand start as it is happening after two years. This year’s extravaganza may draw huge crowd as it is happening without any pandemic restrictions.

Stakeholders are confident that the summer festival and this season will be a big success as Kodaikanal had already been attracting visitors from several places, especially from neighbouring states.

Another highlight of the season will be the ‘annual flower show,’ which will coincide with the Kodai Vizha.

The six-day flower show, which will be organised by the Department of Horticulture is scheduled from

May 24 at the Bryant Park. The ‘Kodai Vizha’, will be organised by the Department of Tourism.

The festival will showcase both traditional and folk arts, Collector S Visakan said. Apart from the cultural programmes, sports competitions, boat show, fishing event and pet show will also form part of the annual festival.

With all these events lined up in Kodaikanal, the district administration is in full swing to make arrangements for the festival and ensure a hassle-free experience for the tourists.

For further details, tourists could either contact the tourism officer at his office at Kodaikanal or by dialing 04542-241675 or through the cell phone number -9176995868. The Deputy Director of Horticulture could be reached on 9092861549.