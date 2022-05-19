Man held for locking wife in lodge

COIMBATORE: A 27-year-old has been arrested by police in Coimbatore on Wednesday for locking his wife up in a lodge room following a quarrel. Police said Kavitha, 21, who was rescued by police had also accused her husband Selvam, a native of Tenkasi of throwing away their baby out of a moving train a few days ago. He did so, allegedly on suspicion that the baby was born to her out of an illegal affair. Police are inquiring to ascertain her claim. She gave birth to a baby girl on May 3 at CMCH and the couple went to Selvam’s house in Tenkasi. While returning, the woman claimed that suddenly, Selvam threw the baby out of moving train near Dindugul. On Tuesday night, she called police after being locked by Selvam.