Four men kidnap woman, gang-rape in house near Maduranthagam

CHENNAI: Four men who gang-raped a physically challenged woman in Maduranthagam were arrested by the police on Wednesday.

A 31-year-old mentally challenged woman was alone in her house on Tuesday in Zamin Endrathur village near Maduranthagam. Police said Ramanathan (29), Ajay (22), Sasikumar (20) and Madan (20) the residents of the same locality who noticed the woman was alone barged into the house and tied her mouth and took her forcefully to Sasikumar's house. There the four of them gang-raped the woman. On hearing the cries, the locals who went to the house rescued the woman and took her to the Maduranthagam GH.

Later the woman's mother and brother filed a complaint in the Melmaruvathur all-women police station. The police after an enquiry arrested Ramanathan and Sasikumar and they were remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison. The police are searching for Madan and Ajay who are missing. Police said Ajay was a ganja peddler and already has cases in his name.