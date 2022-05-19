Cooperatives staff gets 5-yrs in jail for abusing woman secretary

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy Additional Mahila Court on Wednesday awarded five years imprisonment to a Cooperative Society staff for using abusive words against woman secretary of the society. On May 6, 2019, S Vincent (54), working as an assistant in TNCCS at Tiruvalarsolai in Srirangam had used abusive words and issued life threat to the woman secretary. A case was registered with Srirangam police. On May 16, 2019, police submitted the final report in Court. Judge Manivasagan awarded 5 years imprisonment and fine of Rs 20,000 to Vincent.