AG Perarivalan release: Left, MNM welcome verdict, BJP says will accept it

CHENNAI: In a tweet, BJP state president K Annamalai said the relief to Perarivalan was given by the Supreme Court based on its extraordinary power under Article 142. “We also believe the Supreme Court will not allow compromising with our unity, security and integrity,” he wrote.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said his party welcomed the verdict and pointed out the long incarceration of Perarivalan. He also called on the Governor to act in accordance with the Constitution and said the verdict raised many questions about the office of the gubernatorial post. “The Governor who should be the guardian of the rule of law rejected the rights of the state government and humanity. The Supreme Court has strongly criticised the long delay by the Governor’s Office and its irresponsibility to avoid taking a decision,” he noted.

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan extended his party’s greetings to Perarivalan and his mother Arputhammal and all those who supported his cause. “The apex court has made it clear in its judgment that Governor cannot keep decision adopted by the state legislature at abeyance. The apex court’s verdict is a blow to the Governor and the BJP-led government, which has long dragged the issue,” he said.

MNM founder Kamal Haasan said, he was glad that 31 years of incarnation, longer than a life sentence is over.

The release of Perarivalan is the most welcome one and we believe that Chief Minister MK Stalin would initiate steps to release the six other convicts, said Tamil National Front leader Pazha Nedumaran in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

Soon after the SC ordered the release of Perarivalan, celebrations started across the Delta region and Tamil outfits distributed sweets to the public celebrating the verdict. Members of various outfits appealed for the release of the other six convicts also.

The release of Perarivalan is welcome one and we believe that CM Stalin would initiate steps to release six other convicts, said Tamil National Front leader Pazha Nedumaran