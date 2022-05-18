Video of 2 buses colliding in TN goes viral; driver thrown out of seat

CHENNAI: As many as 30 people were injured after two buses collided head-on near Edappadi in Salem district of Tamil Nadu. According to reports, accident occurred on Tuesday evening, May 17 and condition of three passengers is serious.

The CCTV footage, recorded from inside the vehicle, has gone viral. In the video, the driver of the bus can be seen being thrown out of his seat post the collision, while another man in the front seat can be seen hitting the vehicle's front glass.