Three get jail term in 2 different rape cases

TIRUCHY: The Karur and Ariyalur Mahila Courts on Tuesday awarded 20 and 35 years of imprisonment to3 accused for sexually abusing a mentally challenged woman and minor girl. R Rajadurai (21), a driver from Sithudayan village near Senthurai had an affair with a Class 12 girl and on March 9, 2021, Rajadurai kidnapped and sexually abused her. Escaping from him, the girl complained to police and he was arrested. The Ariyalur Mahila Court on Tuesday awarded 35 years of imprisonment and fine of Rs 10,000 to Rajadurai. Meanwhile, Karur court awarded 20 years of RI to Ganesan (28) and Muniappan (28) for kidnapping and abusing a mentally ill woman. Karur Mahila Court judge also gave Rs 4 lakh in relief to the victim.