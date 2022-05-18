Tamil Nadu student placed with Rs 1 crore offer at Amazon

CHENNAI: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) on Wednesday announced that one of its final year student has been given an offer from Amazon Germany for a Software development role with a whopping Cost to the Company (CTC) of 1 crore per annum (1 Lac + emoluments in Euros).

As most the companies recruit students from IT-related courses in the campus interview, in contrast to that, Puranjay Mohan, an Embedded systems-Linux kernel developer, graduated in Electronics and Instrumentation.

The student, who had completed successful three internships, cracked the interview with the help of the Institution's placement cell and with the guidance of his teaching staff.

He also said that due to involving in research talks with the experts in the industries besides enrolling in the student's club in his institution, it was easy to get the required communication skills.

"Though I was interested in joining Computer Science course when I completed Class 12, I got Electronics and Instrumentation,” he said adding that software development was most important for the current, scenario. “I learned that individually and also developed a personal website,” he added.

Pro-Chancellor (Academics) Dr. P. Sathyanarayanan said "last year, two of our students were placed for Rs 50 lakh each and this year the highest offer is Rs 1 Crore".

According to him, over 1,000 companies visited SRMIST and successfully placed more than 10,000 students this placement season. "The numbers are expected to rise as many more companies are expected to come as the placement season will continue this month,” he said. He also pointed out "last year our placement number was 8,000 and the previous year was 7000, and this year we have placed more than 10,000 students".