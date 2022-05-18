Stalin reviews six major schemes in first DISHA meeting

CHENNAI: The first meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) was held on Wednesday in which Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed the implementation of six major schemes in the state.

The first major scheme taken up for review was Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in which Stalin said that in 2021-22, 80 lakh persons were given work under the scheme for 34 crore man working days. Under the scheme, water management works and construction of water bodies were taken up at the cost of Rs 6,850 crore and construction of buildings such as Anganwadis were carried out at the cost of Rs 2,786 crore.

Second project taken up for review was the formation of women self help groups. Stalin said that the State government had fixed the target of formation of 32,000 SHGs in 2021-22 but 36,957 new SHGs were formed. Similarly, Rs 20,000 was the target for loan disbursal for the previous year but the total loan amount disbursed was Rs 21,392 crore.

The third project taken up for review was providing drinking water connections for every single household under the Jal Jeevan scheme. Stalin said that 14.54 lakh water pipe connections were given in 2021-22 at the cost of Rs 1,156 crore.

The fourth scheme taken up for review was education for all and teachers education scheme. Stalin said that Rs 2,664 crore was allotted for the scheme in 2021-22 and infrastructure was provided under the scheme. Stalin also said that the State government is implementing schemes such as "Naan Mudhalvan", "Illam Thedi Kalvi" and "Ennum Ezhuthum" to improve the standards of learning and teaching.

The fifth scheme taken up for review was the National Agriculture Development Scheme (NADP) jointly implemented by centre and state. Stalin said that the scheme is implemented with the objective of increasing revenue for farmers and to increase the farm production. So far Rs 153.42 crore spent on this scheme in 2021-22.

The sixth and final scheme that was taken up for review was the Prime Minister Skill Development Scheme. Stalin said that under the scheme, 4,634 youngsters were provided skill development training at the cost of Rs 49.25 crore.

Stalin added that not just the six schemes but every scheme should be reviewed periodically to make sure that the schemes are properly implemented and the benefit reaches every single beneficiary.