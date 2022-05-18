Perarivalan's release raises hopes for other Rajiv case convicts

VELLORE: The Supreme Court's order on the release of Perarivalan, convicted in the former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case has raised hopes of release of 6 other convicts too, sources said.

Revealing this to DT Next, advocate P Pugazhendhi who is the lawyer for the husband-wife convicts Nalini and Murugan said, "The SC cannot release one person alone when other six were also convicted on the same grounds. However, a full reading of the SC verdict is a must before one jumps to a conclusion.”

Asked if the Nalini-Murugan duo would benefit by this verdict, he said “It is quite likely, but we have to ascertain how the State government views the verdict.” It may be recalled that the State Assembly had passed resolutions demanding the release of all seven Rajiv assassination case convicts, who have spent nearly 35 years in prison. The Governor not acting on the resolution was the reason for tension between the ruling dispensation and Raj Bhavan.

While Nalini is currently on parole and stays at Brammapuram near Katpadi, Murugan also demanded a similar facility and began fasting without permission from jail officials. However, Murugan has a case pending against him at the Bagayam police station regarding using a conference call facility to talk to relatives abroad during the recent pandemic-related lockdown when visitors were banned from visiting inmates. Murugan argued the case himself without seeking a lawyer.

Asked about this, Pugazhendhi said, “The case against Murugan is underway and if the SC verdict applies to the other six, he can also come out with the others and be on bail in this specific case.”