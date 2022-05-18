Mullivaikal massacre observance begins

TIRUCHY: The three-day observance of Mullivaikal massacre memorial commenced at Mullivaikal Muttram in Thanjavur on Tuesday. The memorial event, which commenced on Tuesday, would conclude on Thursday and several leaders and pro Tamil activists are expected to visit the venue, according to Pazha Nedumaran. On Tuesday, Sasikala paid a visit to the memorial and Pazha Nedumaran, who was present at the venue, elaborated each portrait and the exhibits in the memorial. She avoided meeting reporters during the visit.