Micro photocopies of textbook portions seized from students

NAMAKKAL: Flying squad sleuths seized a huge volume of photocopies of portions from textbooks from students writing the Class 12 board examinations in Namakkal on Tuesday.

The officials were shocked as almost every student had some miniature photocopies to copy in the examination. On Monday, a team led by Pon Kumar, Joint Director (Higher Secondary), Directorate of Government Examinations found students crowding at a xerox shop at Valavanthinadu in Kollimalai.

As inquiries revealed that students were taking micro photocopies of certain pages in their book to copy in the examination hall, the officials warned the students and staff in the shop against such practice. They also seized the printed photocopies.

Again on Tuesday, to prevent students from involving in any malpractices, Pon Kumar deputed a flying squad to Kollimalai to check students of the Valavanthinadu residential school before commencement of the examination.

More than 20 students, who were in possession of micro photocopies papers, voluntarily handed over the scripts to officials. A similar check led to seizure of micro photocopies bit papers from another 20 students studying at Kumarapalayam Government Boys Higher Secondary School. Also, similar seizures were made from three students in a government school in Pallipalayam. Many of the students had thrown away the printed copies through the window during the inspection.

Pon Kumar, Joint Director (Higher Secondary), Directorate of Government Examinations said that around one kilogram of micro photocopies papers were seized from students during checks in schools at Kollimalai, Kumarapalayam and Pallipalayam areas..

“As the seizure was made, before distribution of question papers to students, no action has been taken against them. To prevent such malpractices, the flying squad sleuths were directed to monitor photocopier shops and computer centres, before the commencement of exams,” he said.

The officials have also decided to inquire the owners of these xerox shops for helping students commit such an offence.