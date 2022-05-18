Madras HC: Allow Vadagalai sect to recite hymns at temple fest

CHENNAI: Observing that every devotee has the right to enter the temple and worship Sri Varadaraja Perumal /Devarajaswamy in the way she or he likes without affecting the rights of other devotees and temple activities, the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department to allow the Vadagalai sect of devotees to recite Sri Ramanuja Dayapathram during Brahmotsavam, terming the Vaishnavite Tamil literature Naalaiyira Divya Prabandham as a ‘Dravida Vedam’.

“The Thengalai sect shall be permitted to commence their initial recital namely Srisaila Dayapathram, and thereafter Vadagalai sect shall be permitted to chant initial recital namely Sri Ramanuja Dayapathram within 10 to 12 seconds each. Thereafter, the Thengalai sect, Vadagalai sect and ordinary devotees shall be permitted to jointly chant Naalayira Divya Prabandham in a uniform manner,” said Justice SM Subramaniam.

S Narayanan, who claimed to be the representative of the Vadagalai Iyengar sect of the Varadaraja Perumal temple, filed the petition seeking a direction to quash the circular issued by an HR&CE assistant commissioner restraining the Vadagalai section from reciting the hymns during the festival.

Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram submitted that the circular was issued by the HR&CE on the ground that there was a continuous dispute existing between the Thengalai and Vadagalai sects which disturbed common devotees.

“The order was passed by keeping in mind the laws and provisions, including a decree awarded by the court in 1910,” the AG submitted. Responding to the AG’s submission, the judge held that the right of primacy to chant initial recital and Prabandham by the Thengalai sect was not disputed by the Vadagalai sect; the latter were only requesting permission to recite hymns.

Holding that both Thengalai and Vadagalai sects are expected to respect each other’s religious rights and sentiments, the judge said: “Even as the executive trustee/assistant commissioner of HR&CE has the duty to maintain the decorum of the temple as per Section 4 of the TN Temple Authorisation Act, 1947, it should not discriminate the rights of the devotees under caste or sect.”

The judge ruled that the Thengalai sect should be permitted to sit in the first two or three rows inside the temple. Behind them, the Vadagalai sect and ordinary devotees should be permitted to sit in the remaining available space inside the temple.

The court also pointed out that after completing the above recitations, the final ritual, Vazhithirunamam, may be firstly chanted by the Thengalai sect (Manavalamamunigal Vazhithirunamam), and then the Vadagalai sect should be allowed to recite their concluding mantra (Desikan Vazhithirunamam).

The judge also directed the HR&CE to monitor this event to conduct the festival peacefully. “The respondents shall videograph these events and submit the same before the court on May 25 along with a compliance report,” the court added.