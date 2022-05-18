HC moved against early morning screening of movies

CHENNAI: A Tiruvallur based litigant has approached the Madras High Court seeking a direction to ban the early morning screening of movies in the theatres, alleging that it is against the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulations) Act, 1955 and Tamil Nadu Cinema (Regulations) Rules, 1957.

A vacation bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad heard the matter filed by Vignesh Krishna had ordered the police DGP to file a status report within four weeks explaining the implementation of the Act and Rules in connection with the screening of feature films in the theatres.

According to the petitioner, the theatres should screen the movies as per their assurance given in Form C and going against the rule is an offence that allows the authorities to revoke the license.

“Several theatre owners are screening movies between 1.30 AM and 9 AM by collecting exorbitant ticket fares. It is a blatant violation of the TN Cinemas (Regulations) Act, 1955 and Tamil Nadu Cinema (Regulations) Rules, 1957. As per the rule, the theatres should screen a feature films maximum of four shows per day in permitted time, ” the petitioner added.

He further noted that the respondent authorities who have to take action against this violation did not respond to his representation seeking stringent action against the offenders.

On recording the submissions, the judges observed that the rules should be strictly implemented by the police, and further, directed the respondents to file a status report within four weeks.