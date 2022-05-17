TamilNadu

Two Vellore men held for robbery in Madurai, 77 sovereigns recovered

MADURAI: Two men, including a notorious criminal, have been arrested by a special team of Madurai district police on Monday for series of break-ins and stealing jewels. The accused were identified as T Manikandan alias Thiruporur Mani (45) of Eraivankadu, Vellore district and A Tamilkumaran alias Hari (26) of Sainathapuram, Vellore, sources said. SP V Baskaran said the duo indulged in house break-in crimes in localities under the limits of Othakadai and Karupayurani and decamped with 77 sovereigns of gold. Based on complaints, a special team was formed to nab them. Police recovered 77 sovereigns of gold. Besides, a four-wheeler and a bike were seized from them. Manikandan was a notorious criminal against whom over hundred cases were booked across the state, the SP said.

