Tanks fill up, paddy submerged in heavy rain in integrated Vellore district

VELLORE: Joy and sadness were felt at the same time following heavy rain in Tiruvannamalai district on Sunday. While farmers were happy that the heavy rain filled up irrigation tanks and increased water table, they were also sad that the 101mm rain on Sunday resulted in ready to harvest paddy in around 900 acres in various villages surrounding Kalasapakkam being submerged. Similarly, various areas in the district received good rain with water entering government offices located in the fort area in Arani town. The rain also resulted in roof collapse in a house owned by Shankar (50) of Randam near Chetpet injuring three persons. A cow was killed when the roof of the cowshed fell on it. In Vellore district, Mordana dam reached its full tank level on Monday with surplus water flowing into Kaundanya river. Ranipet and Tirupattur also recorded good showers.