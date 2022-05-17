Stalin flags off 256 mobile medical vans for rural areas

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated 256 mobile medical vehicles that will be operated by the State Health Department for diagnosis and treatment of people in the rural parts of the State on Tuesday. A total of 389 vehicles will be launched at the cost of Rs 70 crore by the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation this year.

As many as 133 mobile vehicles were launched in the first phase in April.

The 256 mobile hospitals at a cost of Rs 46 crore were flagged off on Tuesday, adding to the already launched vehicles. The mobile medical vehicles are being launched by the State Health Department as part of an initiative to provide easy access to diagnostic healthcare facilities in remote areas.