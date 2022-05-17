Stalin announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to Tirunelveli quarry mishap victims

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia each to the families of two victims of Tirunelveli quarry accident apart from Rs 5 lakh each from workers welfare board.

The NDRF team managed to identify the spot of a worker who was covered under boulders in the quarry at a depth of about 300 feet, but they could not make further progress as pieces of rocks kept falling down and a chunk of a big boulder appeared to give way, the officials said adding that in view of such a scenario, the operation had to be put on hold as of now. The rescue work is expected to recommence on Tuesday.

Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, Kumar Jayant along with district officials inspected the spot and told reporters that teams would be constituted to inspect quarries in the state.

As regards the Adaimidhippankulam site where six workers got trapped, he said the rescue work is the priority and other aspects would be looked into later.