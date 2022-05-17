Rule violation: Rajiv convict Murugan cross-examines jail warder himself

CHENNAI: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Murugan cross examined a witness in a case relating to himself at the JM-1 court in Vellore on Monday. The case pertains to Murugan using the conference call facility in his mobile phone when during the pandemic related lockdown prisoners relatives and legal counsel were not allowed to meet them in person. They were allowed only to talk on mobile phones with even relatives abroad. However, Murugan, contrary to rules, reportedly used the conference call facility to talk to relatives abroad and when this resulted in a case being registered against him in the nearby Bagayam police station, he allegedly threatened jail staff and witnesses. The case came up for hearing in the JM I court where in the presence of magistrate Padmakumari, Murugan who was taken to court amidst tight security cross examined jail warder Thangamayan himself without a lawyer’s aid for nearly an hour. The case was adjourned to Tuesday.