Rising tidal waves pose threat of sea erosion in Cuddalore

CHENNAI: Despite the weakening of Asani cyclone a couple of days ago, waves at the Cuddalore shore has been rising above the normal.

This occurence poses a threat of sea erosion of villages like Thazhanguda, Suba uppalavadi and Nanamedu. These villages lie at the river mouth of Thenpannai river, and face immense flooding during the monsoon season.

Fishermen of Thazhanguda are now engaged in the construction of curved groynes (Thoondil Valaivu) to prevent sea erosion as the usual practice of planting pine trees have rendered useless. The sea waves are said to have progressed 30 feet into the inhabitation.

Another danger of sea erosion in this locality is that the agricultural lands could turn infertile.