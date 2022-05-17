Mom kills 2 kids after quarrel with hubby

TIRUCHY: A woman killed her two kids after a quarrel with her husband in Pudukkottai late on Monday. The couple Adaikkan (28) and Panchu (21), both construction coolies used to quarrel frequently over petty issues. On Monday, they began to quarrel which lasted till late night and an irate Adaikkan left home. Panchu kept on contacting Adaikkan over phone to return home. Since he did not come back, Panchu contacted him and threatened to kill the two kids-Jagadeesan (2) and Dharshanya (8 months). Still, Adaikkan did not return home. Subsequently, Panchu strangled both the kids to death in rage. When Adaikkan returned home after a long time, he was shocked to see that Panchu had killed both the kids. Neighbours alerted Ponnamaravathi police and they retrieved the bodies. They also secured Panchu and the investigations are on.