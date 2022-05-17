Man arrested for murdering wife over opposition to extramarital affair

THANJAVUR: A man was arrested for murdering his wife, who opposed his extramarital affair, in Orathanadu near Thanjavur on Monday. Govindaraj (47), from Velampatti village was maintaining cattle along with his wife Palaniyammal (45) and recently, Govindaraj sold a few goats, but he did not hand over the money to Palaniammal, which led to quarrel between the couple. Later, Palaniammal found that Govindaraj had an extramarital affair and had handed over the money to his paramour. After confirming the illegal affair, Palaniammal continued to quarrel with Govindaraj. On Sunday night, the couple’s quarrel lasted for a long time and Govindaraj in a fit of rage, took an iron rod and assaulted Palaniammal. She sustained severe head injury and fell down unconscious. Alerted by the noise, neighbours rescued and rushed Palaniammal to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. However, she succumbed to injuries early on Monday. Vattathikollaikadu police registered a case and arrested Govindaraj. Further investigations are on.