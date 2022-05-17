Heavy rain alert issued for 16 districts, fishermen advised to stay off till May 21

CHENNAI: Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday issued heavy rainfall warning for 16 districts in Tamil Nadu on May 18 due to prevailing atmospheric circulation over Kerala and adjoining areas. Additionally, fishermen are cautioned against venturing into the sea till May 21.

“Due to the prevailing overlay atmospheric circulation over Kerala and adjoining areas, several districts - Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchy, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Nilgiris, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Kallakurichi is likely to get heavy rains on Wednesday,” said P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, RMC, Chennai.

“On May 19 and 20, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Dindigul, Cuddalore, Pudukkottai, Delta, North interior Tamil Nadu will receive moderate rains with thunderstorm activity,” he added.

Even parts of Chennai city, especially Ambattur belt will experience light to moderate rains along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days due to heat convection.

The official added that the sea will be rough and wind is expected to blow at a speed of 40 kmph to 60 kmph over Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Kerala and adjoining south-eastern Arabian Sea, Gulf of Mannar, Kanniyakumari coast, south-western Bay of Bengal and southern Tamil Nadu. So, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for the next four days.

“The Southwest monsoon made onset over Andaman Islands on Monday marking the start of one of the most observed weather phenomena globally. Meanwhile, places in Kerala and Coastal Karnataka may see heavy to very heavy rains. While interior Tamil Nadu and a few places along the Western Ghats are likely to get heavy spells with thunderstorms,” said a weather blogger.

According to RMC, Nilgiris recorded the highest amount of rainfall with 10 cm; Krishnagiri 8 cm; Pudukkottai 7 cm; Madurai, Ranipet, Karur 6 cm each; Dharmapuri, Salem, Tiruvannamalai received 5 cm rainfall each.