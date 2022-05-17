‘Gyanvapi mosque should not become another Babri Masjid’

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Muslim League Founder President VMS Mustafa on Tuesday said that the Hindu fundamentalists have started targeting Gyanvapi mosque and it is at risk of becoming another Babri Masjid if not prevented.

"The BJP government in the centre is fast implementing the agendas of RSS Sangh Parivar groups and their latest target in the Mughal era Gyanvapi mosque. With the claim that the mosque was built on a Hindu temple the Uttar Pradesh government has acted against the mosque and it is the right time for secular forces to combine against the BJP RSS group to protect the interests of minorities and other similar communities,” said Mustafa, in a statement.

Based on a petition filed by a Hindu outfit, a Court in Varanasi directed investigation on the spot. According to the affidavit filed by the counsel representing the litigant, there was a "Shiv Linga" present in the mosque but the mosque authorities have refused the claims. However, the Court accepting the arguments of the petitioner has ordered to seal the mosque.