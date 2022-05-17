EPS urges DMK govt to re-open 'Amma' mini-clinics for poor people

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition in the House and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday urged the DMK government to re-open "Amma" mini-clinics as it would help the rural and poor people.

The AIADMK joint coordinator statement recalled the death of a five-year-old girl allegedly after getting treatment from a medical clinic in Poolambadi taluk in the Cuddalore district.

He pointed out that "Amma" mini-clinic was started during the previous AIADMK regime across the State in a bid to provide immediate medical services to the poor people especially in the rural areas, where the government facilities were also remote. "The purpose of opening these clinics is to offer free treatment to them,” he added.

Referring to the High Court's observation that the government could continue people's friendly welfare measures, which were implemented by the previous rule, Palaniswami alleged that "there were also complaints that the life of the girl could not be saved due to the treatment given by a fake doctor in that clinic".

Palaniswami claimed that the girl could have been saved if the treatment was given through an 'Amma' mini-clinic, where qualified doctors and nurses are appointed to run the clinic.

Stating that more than 1,900 'Amma' mini-clinics were established during the previous AIADMK rule, the former chief minister has not only urged the DMK government to bring back the clinics but also demanded to provide Rs 20 lakh to the family of the victim.