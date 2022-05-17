Differently-abled stage protests condemning workplace partiality

CHENNAI: Over 1,000 members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-abled and Caregivers staged protests in front of the Directorate of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj on Tuesday to fulfill various demands under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Scheme.

"As per the rule, differently-abled should work only 4 hours per day, but the panchayat leaders make us work for more than 8 hours daily. In addition, the Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) must be in charge of us," said P Jeeva, a disabled person, who participated in the protest at Saidapet.

"Whereas the panchayat leaders take control of the place, and they even discriminate us for disability," he added.

The differently-abled people claim that they work from 6 am to 3 pm daily but have been paid less. And many of them are working without getting a salary.

Jansi Rani, President of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-abled and Caregivers said that the concerned officials are yet to provide job cards for disabled people under special categories. And the majority of them were promised to get a job under the scheme but it has not been fulfilled.

"Until the officials fulfill our demand the protest will be continued across the city. And the government should act against the officers who show partiality or discriminate against differently-abled workers," she added.