CBI sleuths at home searching for clues, Karti turns to Wordle

NEW DELHI: Bravery is one of the essential qualities to be a good politician. Be it a raid or poll failure, one should put up a brave face in public; some do a convincing job of it, while some others flounder. Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram, son of former union finance minister P Chidambaram, has demonstrated that he is pretty good at the business of political pretensions in the face of a crisis. What better time to demonstrate his prowess than a day when his premises is raised by the CBI! Even as the agency sleuths were searching his house for the umpteenth time, Karti was busy playing Wordle on his mobile phone. Not content with the mocking messages he posted on social media, Karti also posted the image of him cracking the puzzle of the day.

For good measure, the outspoken son of the senior Congress leader added: “No reason to miss out on my daily routine.” This triggered a few netizens to recall his infamous ‘Netflix’ movie suggestion tweet from the recent past, when he had asked the Twitterati to suggest movie options when his party bit the dust in the five-State Assembly polls. Some sarcastically sought to know if he wanted suggestions now.

— K Karthikeyan