Cancellation of entrance examination paved way for higher GER: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin said that former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi by cancelling the entrance examination paved the way for higher Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER).

The Chief Minister inaugurated a new building and laid foundation stone for new buildings of Sai University, in Chengalpattu district. Delivering his presidential address, Stalin said, “Tamil Nadu has a higher GER of 51.4 percentage which is higher than the national average of 27.1 due to Kalaignar cancelling entrance examination in the State. Kalaignar apart from cancelling the entrance examination for engineering and medical courses obtained constitutional validity in the Supreme Court".

Apart from cancellation of entrance examination, Stalin also recalled the contribution of the number of higher education institutions and large number of students joining for research courses as the reason for the massive increase in GER.

Stalin also said that the "Naan Mudhalvan" scheme is implemented with the intention to identify and increase the talent of youngsters. "Naan Mudhalvan scheme is implemented with the intention to create the best students in the world. The intention of the scheme is to make the students as achievers and Sai university, its authorities and teaching staff should help the state government reach its objective,” he added.

Stalin further said that right from the beginning of the formation of the government, the State government has been paying special attention to higher education and recalled his comments at the Madras University convocation that the government under his leadership will be the golden era of higher education.