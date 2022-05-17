Amaravathi, Aliyar dams opened for irrigation

POLLACHI: The sluices of Aliyar and Amaravathi dams in Tirupur district were opened for irrigation on Monday.

The water released from Aliyar Dam by Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Monday is expected to irrigate 6,400 acres in old ‘ayacut’ areas in Pollachi. Water will be released from the reservoir for 152 days not exceeding 1,205 cusecs till October 15.

Similarly, Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminathan and Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj opened the sluices of the Amaravathi Dam. Water will be released from the reservoir for 80 days out of 135 days till September 28 to irrigate 7,520 acres of agricultural land.

Meanwhile, AIADMK workers led by MLA Pollachi V Jayaraman submitted a petition to Pollachi sub-collector Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao against the state government’s plan to implement combined drinking water scheme for Oddanchatram in Dindugul at a cost of Rs 930 crore.

“When Porunthalar and Varathamanathi dams are located near Oddanchatram, what is the need to implement the drinking water scheme with water drawn from Aliyar located 123 km away,” asked Jayaraman. They contended that the dam’s water is already insufficient to fulfill drinking water and irrigation needs of several tail end areas in Pollachi region.

