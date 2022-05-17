4.78 lakh acre TN temple lands recovered in 1 year

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday released a book on temple lands reclaimed by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department in which it has been mentioned that the department has recovered 4.78 lakh acres of land in the past one year.

The copy of the book was released by the Chief Minister in the Secretariat and the first copy was obtained by HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu. The book traces the history of land retrieval starting from Rs 250 crore worth land of Vadapalani Murugan temples to the overall achievements of the department in the last one year.

The book, according to the department, will act as a guide for protection of temple properties in the future. According to the book, the retrieved lands are measured using rover machines and HR&CE inscribed stone tablets are kept in the land to protect them.