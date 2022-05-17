34 cases reported in TN, test positivity rate at 0.2%

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 34 Covid cases on Tuesday, taking the toll to 34,54,686. The fresh cases in Chennai stood at 17, while 5 cases were recorded in Chengalpattu.

As many as 5 cases were recorded in Kancheepuram and 3 cases were reported in Coimbatore. One case each was recorded in Erode, Krishnagiri, Thiruvallur, Thoothukudi and Villupuram.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.2 per cent in Tamil Nadu after testing 12,573 samples on Tuesday. Krishnagiri reported 1.1 per cent positivity rate and Chennai has a TPR of 0.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, the active cases of stood at 324 in the State. Chennai records 186 active cases.

So far, a total of 34,16,337 people recovered from in the State after 42 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State. With no more deaths due to Covid, the death toll stood at 38,025.