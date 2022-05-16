MoU signed for Port-Maduravoyal double decker elevated road project

CHENNAI: Nearly a decade after stalling of the Chennai Port - Maduravoyal elevated road project, a memorandum of understanding was signed on the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin and Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh on Monday to construct 20.565 km double decker elevated road at a cost of Rs 5,855 crore.

The MoU was signed by the State government, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Chennai Port Trust and Indian Navy at the Secretariat.