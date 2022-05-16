MoU signed for Port-Maduravoyal double decker elevated road project

CHENNAI: Nearly a decade after stalling of the Chennai Port - Maduravoyal elevated road project, a memorandum of understanding was signed on the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin and Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh on Monday to construct 20.565 km double decker elevated road at a cost of Rs 5,855 crore.
The MoU was signed by the State government, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Chennai Port Trust and Indian Navy at the Secretariat.
An official release said that due to the continuous effort of the state government to revive the stalled project, the MoU was signed among the stakeholders. "In the double decker elevated road, the stretch between Port and Koyambedu will have 13 entries and exits from the first level for the benefit of local traffic. On the second level, only the port bound vehicles would be allowed to travel to and from the Port to Maduravoyal, " the release said.
State Highways Minister EV Velu, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Rear Admiral Puneet Chadha, Flag Officer Commanding Tamilnadu and Puducherry Naval Area, Highways secretary Dr K Gopal, CPT chairperson Sunil Paliwal and NHAI chief general manager PG Khodaskar were among those present at the MoU signing ceremony.