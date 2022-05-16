Summer bouquet of flower-fruit shows in queen of hills till month-end

NILGIRIS: The 124th annual flower show kicks off on May 20 and concludes on May 24 Chief Minister MK Stalin to inaugurate the flower show themed ‘Ooty 200’ Tourist arrivals hit due to ongoing public examinations in schools in Tamil Nadu Around 100 foreign tourists have visited Ooty since January this year, as against over 1,000 before COVID-19 outbreak Only 50 per cent occupancy in cottages and resorts during weekdays witnessed this season Two-day fruit show will be held at Sims Park in Coonoor from May 28