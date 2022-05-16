Stalin writes to Modi, flags 'serious disruptions' in textile industry

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clear the hurdles currently faced by the textile industry in Tamil Nadu.

"A large number of spinning, weaving and garment units face danger of closure due to unsustainable demands on their working capital and price mismatch between the agreed price of supply to the buyer vis-a-vis the cost of production. As a result, the manufacturers of garments are suffering huge losses and many MSME units have already closed their operations resulting in massive job losses in a sector that is traditionally an employment generator," said Stalin, in a DO letter.