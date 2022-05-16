Post Covid, tourism gradually picking up in The Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: After two years of the pandemic-induced dullness in tourism sector, arrivals are gradually picking up in The Nilgiris.

Still, the numbers are nowhere near the pre-Covid times. The average number of tourist footfall at the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) in this month till May 12 was around 1.94 lakh, but same time in 2019, it was around 2.30 lakh.

“There’s only 50 per cent occupancy in cottages, resorts, hotels, and homestays on weekdays. So, the tariffs are the same as it was in 2019. There’s 100 per cent occupancy only during weekends, especially from Friday to Saturday, but by Sunday afternoon, tourists vacate the rooms,” said AS Sadiq Ali, president, Ooty Cottage Owners Association.

More than 2,500 small, medium, and largescale resorts and cottages in the district have been staring at dull

business. Even though April and May are peak seasons of the year, the drop in tourist arrivals is also due to the delayed conduct of school public examinations in Tamil Nadu, they said.

“Normally, exams would be over by March and there used to be a heavy rush of family crowd, not only from Tamil Nadu but also from Kerala and Karnataka in April itself. But, this year, exams have come in the way of tourist arrivals. When exams get over this month, monsoon may set in by June and the summer season would end,” he added.

Also, as a changing trend, tourists visiting the hills this season happen to be a floating population, as they arrive by morning and leave by night.

For the flower show to commence next week, enquiries to cottages and stay facilities are coming in, but how far they’d translate into business is yet to be seen.

“The numbers of tourist arrivals to GBG surged over 20,000 during the weekend, especially on Sunday, while it was lesser during weekdays. Foreign tourists, who stopped coming during COVID pandemic, have also started visiting again. Since January, around 100 foreign tourists have arrived, as against 1,000 tourists during the pre-COVID years,” said M Radhakrishnan, assistant director, Horticulture Department.

However, tourists visiting the hill station may have to keep their purses fat to spend on food and beverages. “Cost of food is 10-20 per cent higher due to a sharp increase in prices of gas cylinders and essential commodities. Gas spent on cooking is almost double in the hills as compared to plains due to cooler temperatures,” said VA Mohammed Jaffar, president, The Nilgiris District Hotel Owners Association.