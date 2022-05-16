National Dengue Day: 2,400 patients under treatment in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that at least 2,400 patients were under treatment for dengue and zero death reported in Tamil Nadu in the last five months. He flagged off the mosquito fogging machine on National Dengue Day at Government multi-specialty hospital, Omandurar.

"The State witnessed more dengue cases in 2012, 2015, and 2017. Of which the highest death recorded across the country was in 2017 with 65 death cases. To prevent such incidents in Tamil Nadu, the State government take steps to prevent and create awareness among the public, especially in the rainy season, " said Ma Subramanian.

"From January to May, the health department tested 2 lakh samples for dengue, of which 2,400 test results turned positive. However, there are nil death cases recorded across the state. Even last year, the death has reduced drastically to 8," he added.

Usually, a mega drive is conducted during the monsoon season by the civic authorities. Currently, there are 21,000 domestic breeding checkers in Tamil Nadu to ensure there is no water stagnation in plastic bags, coconut shells, and broken pots because Aedes mosquitoes breed from these places, and it is usually active even during the daytime.

"In the last five years, they have collected Rs 2.5 lakh penalty in Chennai for not following dengue protocol. Additionally, the Elisa test centers increased from 125 to 300 in Tamil Nadu, " said the minister.

The minister stated that the state has adequate stock of mosquito control chemicals. And continue to create awareness among the public.