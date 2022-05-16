Imported blooms from Holland to greet onlookers at flower show

NILGIRIS: Imported blooms of various hues are expected to attract more onlookers at the 124th annual flower show, which is set to kick off in The Nilgiris on Friday.

“A line up of more than 3,000 flowers in six varieties imported from different countries is likely to be a major attraction in the 5-day show to be held till May 24. These flowers were sourced from an international auction centre in Holland and flown down here under controlled minimum temperature to keep them fresh,” said M Radhakrishnan, assistant director of Horticulture Department.

Those blooms will reach the hill station two days before the expo. In the last flower show held in 2019, around 2,000 imported flowers were displayed. But, for the last two years, the flower show was cancelled due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Some of the imported varieties include tulips, calla lily, orchids, protea, hydrangea and hyacinths. With barely a few days to go for the show, organisers are pulling all stops to display over 35,000 flowerpots of 275 varieties. Also, 5.50 lakh seedlings raised in a nursery and planted in flower beds have been in full bloom in the garden.

“Works on raising the seedlings began in September itself. For this year, the theme of the show will be ‘Ooty 200’ to commemorate 200 years of forming the district. Special decorations will be made around this theme in the garden,” said Radhakrishnan.

Even as organisers were setting everything up for the grand show, a sudden and widespread heavy hailstorm lashed the district a few days ago, raising concerns. “Fortunately, the hailstorm spared the garden area alone. Flowering plants would have been damaged if the hailstorm had hit the garden, but thankfully it was spared,” added Radhakrishnan.

At the Government Botanical Garden, COVID-19 norms including the mandatory mask rule and social distancing will be implemented. On show days, the entry fare will be Rs 100 for adults and Rs 50 for children. The Horticulture Department has recommended booking tickets online at www. ooty.org to avoid queuing up at the counter.