ICDS dept begins work on nutrition scheme for kids

CHENNAI: After CM Stalin’s announcement on the nutrition scheme, the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) department has tied up with the State Health Department to identify malnourished children across Tamil Nadu.

The height and weight of the target group, which is new-born babies to children below 6 years old, has been monitored.

According to official sources, in March, about 2.05 lakh children were found to be severely malnourished in the State. But, ICDS officials say that this was just the preliminary assessment of calculating the height and weight of each child according to WHO chart. In the coming months, the Health Department will screen them for any deformities, disorders, or any other health concerns.

Director and mission director of ICDS, V Amudhavalli, said, “We’re monitoring the height and weight of kids below 6 years each month. In such a survey held in March, we identified more than 2.05 lakh children to be severely malnourished.”

She added that the CM’s announcement was based on finding of this study. “The health team will screen these children, and thoroughly check if the requirement of each child is nutrition-based or is there a need for health intervention,” she said.

If through the screening, a child is found to only lack nutrition, the ICDS department will provide necessities – from food and supplements to improve the health of the child. And if the child needs further intervention, the Health Department will take the responsibility.

Speaking to DT NEXT, an official of ICDS-Ranipet said that they’ve tied up with the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) team to screen children. “RBSK works on early identification and intervention of children from birth till 18 years. The RBSK mobile teams will initiate check-up in their respective blocks of the district,” added the official.