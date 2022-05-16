CPM seeks strict non-interference of unelected persons in civic bodies

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan has urged the state to give strict instructions to the rural and urban local bodies not to entertain non-elected persons from influencing the decisions on behalf of the elected president or chairperson or councillors.

In a letter to the secretaries of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, he said that he welcomes the Chennai Corporation’s decision to ban the relatives of women councillors from attending the standing committee and zonal committee meetings. “I think it is very important to create an environment to ensure the functioning of the women councillors and to prevent the family members, including husbands from working on their behalf,” he said.

Pointing out that the Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribes councillors are facing a different kind of issues, he said that in the seats reserved for the SC and ST candidates, the casteist forces have nominated such candidates and they function as their proxies.