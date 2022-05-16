40-year-old painter killed in roof collapse of old house in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: A 40-year-old man was killed in a roof collapse at a house located along the third street of Toovipuram in Thoothukudi on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as G Suresh, a painter, sources said. According to District Fire Officer S Kumar, the Fire Station in Thoothukudi received a ‘rescue call’ at 5 pm. The roof of the old building collapsed and the ill-fated victim was alone when the incident happened. He succumbed to injuries on the spot. Further, the DFO said the incident could have occurred around noon since the body was cold. Only after the wife of the victim returned and saw it, the rescue call was made.