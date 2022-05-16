16 new COVID cases in city including 1 from Canada

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 31 COVID cases including one international passenger from Canada on Monday. The total number of cases reached 34,54,652. Chennai recorded 16 cases, Chengalpattu 5, Kancheepuram 3, Krishnagiri 2, and a case each in Coimbatore, Dindigul, Tiruvallur and Tiruchy. The test positivity rate (TPR) remains 0.2% after testing 16,027 samples on May 15. The highest TPR was reported in Chennai with 0.8%, Chengalpattu 0.7%, Coimbatore 0.4%, Sivagangai 0.3%, and Cuddalore, Tiruvallur, Tiruchy had 0.2% each. At least 58 patients were discharged across the state on Monday, taking the tally to 34,16,295 so far.