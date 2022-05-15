TN govt to release Amaravathi, Aliyar water from tomorrow

CHENNAI: The state government has ordered the release of water from Amaravathi Dam for irrigation from May 16.

A statement issued by Sandeep Saxena, Secretary, Water Resources Department, said that the government has issued orders to release not more than 2,074 million cusecs of water from Amaravathi Dam in Tirupur for irrigation for 80 days from May 16 to September 28 for areas cultivated by old Rajavaikal, Ramakulam, Kallapuram, Kumaralingam, Sarkar Kannadipudur, Sholamadhevi, Kaniyur, Kadathur and Kaaratholuvu for the first crop.

As much as 7,520 acres of cultivable land in Tirupur will benefit from the water release, the statement added.

In another statement, he said that the government has ordered the release of 1,205 cusecs from Aliyar Dam in Coimbatore for 152 days from May 16 for irrigating 6,400 acres of cultivable land in the district.