Tirunelveli quarry mishap: Helicopter involved in search, 2 rescued persons out of danger

Those two rescued victims, who are crane operators, of the accident are out of danger. One of the victims suffered injuries on his leg.
Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: Soon after 6 workers were left trapped inside a quarry in Tirunelveli, SP Saravanan said Sankaranarayanan, a license holder of the quarry ,was arrested by the Munneerpallam police in the wake of rockslide.

Those two rescued victims, who are crane operators, of the accident are out of danger. One of the victims suffered injuries on his leg. One of the four other victims got stuck in the rockslide was also traced.

However, rescue efforts seem to be a challenging task under the 120 ft deep stone quarry. Helicopter was engaged in aerial search, the SP said.

The victims have been identified as Selvakumar (30) of Kakkaikulam, Rajendran (35) of Oorudayankudiyirupu, Murugan of Moolakaraipatti, Vitlapuram Murugan (30), Vijay (27), Nattarkulam and Selvam of Ilayarkulam.

