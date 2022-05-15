Tirunelveli quarry mishap: 3 rescued amid intense mission by NDRF

MADURAI: One more victim Selvam stuck in rockslide in Tirunelveli rescued hours after the accident. With this, 3 victims have been rescued and efforts are on to rescue three others.

Six workers employed in a stone quarry got trapped in an over 100-feet deep pit after huge boulders came rolling down at Adaimidhippankulam hamlet near here, officials said on Sunday.

The mishap took place late on Saturday night. Chief Minister M K Stalin has directed Minister for Backward Classes Welfare R S Rajakannappan to supervise the rescue operations and said steps are being taken, including roping in the services of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), to safely bring the trapped men up to the surface.