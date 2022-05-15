Much delayed Aristo RoB to open for public in 3 months, says Nehru

TIRUCHY: The long pending Aristo Road Over Bridge (RoB) works have commenced as the land dispute with the defence department has been solved and it would be thrown open for the public within three months.

The bridge would surely ease traffic congestion in Tiruchy City, said Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the works for the bridge connecting the Chennai bypass, Minister Nehru said, the RoB works commenced in 2011 with the fund of Rs 115.59 crore with multi-armed bridge.

While the arm towards Junction railway station, bus stand, Dindigul and Madurai were completed and opened for traffic, the arm leading to Chennai bypass with a length of 134 metre was pending due to land dispute with the defence department.

“The continuous appeals and follow ups with the defence department, had gave a clearance on November 9, 2011 and the land was handed over to the highways department on May 5 and thus the works resumed with an estimated cost of Rs 3.53 crore and this entire works would be completed within three months and opened for the public use. Once the bridge opened, the traffic congestion in the City would come down,”he added.

The Minister later inaugurated a police check post at Panchapur in Tiruchy-Madurai bypass.