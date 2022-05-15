Litigant moves SHRC against officials

CHENNAI: A Dindigul-based litigant has approached the State Human Rights Commission alleging that he and his family members are facing dire consequences, including police high-handedness since he lodged a land grabbing complaint against an IAS officer during the AIADMK tenure.

AR Gokulakrishnan, a native of Poolanthurai Village in the Dindigul district had approached the TNSHRC seeking relief in a land acquisition case filed against him and his family members.

“During the AIADMK regime, I filed a PIL before the Madras HC seeking direction to retrieve a government property in Kodaikanal since it was encroached by the benami of an IAS officer. Therefore, the court passed directions to the state forest and revenue department to retrieve the land from encroachment. On this impact, a false land acquisition complaint was filed against my family as the officer has been influencing the police officers,” Gokulakrishnan said in his complaint.

He further wanted the case lists pending against him should be transferred to some other police officers rest of the Dindigul district police.

“Initially, the police had booked me under land acquisition complaint. When I was taken to the magistrate, the police revealed that they had filed another case on charges of threatening people. Therefore, police officers are influenced by the concerned IAS officer should not deal with my case,” the complainant noted.

The SHRC is to hear the case in the upcoming week.