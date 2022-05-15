High time sex education is taught in class, say experts

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu School Education Department has constantly been adopting various schemes and initiatives to address gaps in students’ welfare and quality of education in the State. However, with exposure to all sorts of content online and easy access to smartphones and social media, educationalists and activists urge better implementation of sex education in the state curriculum.

Stressing to term it as ‘health education’ over sex education, educationalist and general secretary of State Platform for Common School System TN (SPCSS-TN) PB Prince Gajendra Babu said, “Calling it sex education is nothing just shallow marketing. Instead, the topic should be taught in class as health education and related workshops should be conducted.”

“Health education can be part of social science class under civics section or taught as part of zoology and even in language class. In any case, the topic should be discussed as health education for its right impact and understanding among children,” he said.

He further went on to add that it is no secret teachers feel ashamed to discuss the topic. “Even today, a topic on transpersons is skipped by teachers in class and only textual definitions of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) are taught. Hence it is imperative to start health education from Class 6 in a graded manner.”

According to recent reports, four boys aged 13 were booked under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for engaging in a consensual sexual act with a minor girl in Chennai. This incident has pointed out the lack of awareness on the subject, experts say.

State convener of Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW) Andrew Sesuraj also insists on the state curriculum to discuss sex education and body anatomy.

“We cannot assume children will be spoiled by discussing it. Proper guidance will save children’s future,” said Andrew.

Meanwhile, Henry Lawrence, chairperson of Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Cuddalore said, “Providing counselling for children being sent to CWC is challenging. Mostly, because the counselling alone is not enough. Repeated monitoring of the child with positive reinforcement is paramount. Gradually over time, we can witness changes.”

Meanwhile, Henry who has dealt with a slew of cases in his tenure calls for sensitising the public and children and says, smartphones have become a real threat to children.

“Children befriend strangers through social media and tend to venture into a romantic and physical relationship with the person. The number of cases being reported these days are such,” said Henry. Further, Henry added that children in school and society at large need constant sensitising on the topic.