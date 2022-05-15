Govt staff unions to protest from May 25

TIRUCHY: The meeting of Tamil Nadu Government Employees Union resolved to organise a series of protests from May 25 across the state demanding old pension scheme, said state president Shanmugarajan in Thanjavur on Saturday.

The meeting was held in Thanjavur to discuss various programmes.

State president Shanmugarajan speaking to reporters after the meeting said, Chief Minister MK Stalin assured to retain the old pension scheme once the DMK forms government during election time and the same was listed in their manifesto (no 309) which stated that the new pension scheme would be dropped.

“And so, more than 97 per cent government employees supported the DMK and the party formed a government and the members met the Chief Minister who assured that the issue would be solved after the financial condition improves. But, against his promise, the Finance Minister stated that there was no possibility of retaining the old pension scheme at all and the union condemned his statement,” he said.

He said that the union members would commence a series of protests across the state from May 25. The protests would continue until the state government fulfills the demand, he added.