DMK celebrates Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu rendition in Vatican; BJP joins the party

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Sunday turned euphoric over the rendition of Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu, the official state song or Tamil anthem in the Holy Vatican. The euphoria started after State IT minister Mano Thangaraj posted a video late Saturday of nuns singing “Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu” in the Vatican church. Thangaraj posted the video on his official Twitter handle with the message, “Tamil Thaai Vazhthu echoed in Italy.” In another message posted on Twitter, the IT minister Tweeted, “The pride of Tamil echoed in Italy. Tamil was felicitated by singing Tamil Thaai Vazhthu at the canonization of Saint Devasahayam Pillai, a saint from Tamil Nadu who lived in the 18th century.” Thangaraj, accompanied by State Minorities Welfare Minister Masthan and State Minorities Welfare Commission Peter Alphonse had gone to the ultimate seat of the Catholic church in the Vatican to attend the canonization of a Saint from Tamil Nadu.